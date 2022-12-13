Hearing this sound during a phone call? It means your call is being recorded

This simple trick will help you to know is someone is recording your call.

Call recording without the consent of participants is illegal in many countries across the world, including India. Recording a call is considered unethical and a violation of right. That's why Google removed all the third-party call recording apps from Play Store earlier this year. Currently if you have to record a call, you have to rely on the in-built call recording feature offered by few of the manufacturers.

In most cases, if someone is recording your call, you hear a prompt before the conversation. However in some cases, it is difficult to tell if someone is recording your phone call but a small trick can help you to stay safe from unwanted recordings.

The trick is quite simple and you do not need any additional app or file to use it.

Pay attention to the ‘Beep’

You have to pay attention to the beep sound while you are talking to someone over the phone call. If you hear a regular beep sound while you are on a call, this means that your call is being recorded.

If you hear a long beep sound when you receive a phone call, it also indicates that the call is being recorded. If you use any latest smartphone, then you don’t have to worry as they automatically alert you about the call recording.

Apart from the beep, if you hear any other sound at regular intervals while you are on a call, it can be considered as an indication towards recording.

