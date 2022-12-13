Apple enables THIS useful iPhone 14 feature for more users

With Emergency SOS via satellite, users can send and receive messages in as little as 15 seconds in clear conditions.

Apple launched its flagship Apple iPhone 14 series a few months ago. Although the standard model in the Apple iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14, is quite similar to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13, it comes in with a couple of new features. One such helpful feature that the company introduced with Apple iPhone 14 is the Emergency SOS via satellite. As the name suggests, it allows users to connect to emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are not available. In November, the tech giant announced the availability of its safety service Emergency SOS via satellite to customers in the US and Canada. Now the feature is available to customers in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while travelling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite, the company said in a statement.

"Emergency SOS via satellite makes emergency communications over satellite more accessible, which is very exciting," said Gary Machado, the European Emergency Number Association's CEO. With Emergency SOS via satellite, if a user is not able to reach emergency services because no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is available, an easy-to-use interface appears on iPhone to get the user help utilising a satellite connection.

"Being able to use a satellite connection to contact 999 or 112 if there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is a breakthrough that Apple has brought to the general public with iPhone 14," said John Anthony, the British Association of Public Safety Communications Officials' President.

The service will be included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite require iOS 16.1 or later.

Also read: OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T and others available with up to Rs 16,000 discount



"Emergency SOS via satellite is a major innovation that will save lives by helping iPhone 14 users in remote areas who might not otherwise be able to reach emergency services," said Michael Kelly, BT Ireland's head of the Emergency Call Answering Service.

With Emergency SOS via satellite, users can send and receive messages in as little as 15 seconds in clear conditions. (with inputs from IANS)