Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy and other Android users may soon get redesigned WhatsApp

The redesigned keyboard is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy and other Android users may soon get redesigned WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Nothing Phone (1) and other Android smartphone users may see a redesigned WhatsApp emojis keyboard soon. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new beta update for Android users that brings redesigned emoji keyboard to some beta testers.

With this redesigned emoji keyboard, users can scroll the keyboard upwards, allowing users to get a wider view, reports WABetaInfo. Moreover, the tabs for using the GIF, sticker and avatar sections have been placed on the top.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos.

While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible. The default option will always be 'Standard quality' for all pictures, therefore, users have to select the HD option every time they want to send a photo with better quality. (with inputs from IANS)

