Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google now allow users add and edit contacts from sidebar

Earlier, visiting "contacts.google.com" was the only method to edit or add a Google Contact, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogspot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Google now allow users add and edit contacts from sidebar
Google (Image: Reuters)

Google announced that it is rolling out a new feature to its contact management service `Google Contacts`, which will allow users to create new contacts and edit existing contacts from the "Contacts sidebar".

Earlier, visiting "contacts.google.com" was the only method to edit or add a Google Contact, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogspot.

"Whether you want to edit contacts faster or create contacts more easily, this update streamlines the contact management experience."

To edit an existing contact, expand the side panel in Google Workspace, open the Contacts application, then click on a contact, select the "Edit" icon at the top right, change the information and select the "Save" option.

Whereas, for creating a contact from scratch, open the Contacts application from the vertical App bar on the right, click the "Create contact" option, enter the contact's name, add the contact information and select the "Save" option.

Moreover, this feature doesn't have admin control.

In December last year, the tech giant had rolled out its Illustrations tool to its contact management service on Android, which allows users to create a custom profile picture.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.