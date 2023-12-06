Headlines

Gemini: Google launches its 'most capable' multimodal AI model in three sizes

IPL 2024 auction: Irfan Pathan picks this player as ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket

Watch: KL Rahul sweats hard in gym ahead of India vs South Africa series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 auction: Irfan Pathan picks this player as ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket

Best WWE pay-per-views of 2023

Batters who scored century in their 100th ODI match

First photos of Tina Dabi after becoming mother, go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

India's most successful film family has 4 superstars, 5 studios, net worth Rs 6000 crore; not Kapoors, Akkinenis, Khans

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Gemini: Google launches its 'most capable' multimodal AI model in three sizes

With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google has unveiled its advanced AI model Gemini. It is optimized in three sizes - Ultra, Pro, and Nano and is now available in Bard and Pixel phones to users worldwide. Gemini is the result of large-scale collaborative efforts by teams across Google, the company said in a statement.

It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video. Announcing the AI, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, "Gemini Ultra’s performance exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks. With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU."

It has been launched in three different sizes:

Gemini Ultra - largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks.
Gemini Pro - best model for scaling across a wide range of tasks.
Gemini Nano - most efficient model for on-device tasks.

With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects such as physics, history, medicine and ethics for testing both world knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

READ | Meet Indian woman who is featured on Forbes Most Powerful Women List, she once led Rs 41075 crore govt company

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes big statement after BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls

Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nears Rs 300 crore, becomes his second-highest grossing film

Illuminate your space with elegant hanging lights on Amazon

Mukesh Ambani gets big relief from SAT, SEBI order against Rs 16.39 trillion…

Babri Masjid demolition: Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of 31st anniversary today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE