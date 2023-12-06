Gemini: Google launches its 'most capable' multimodal AI model in three sizes

With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU.

Google has unveiled its advanced AI model Gemini. It is optimized in three sizes - Ultra, Pro, and Nano and is now available in Bard and Pixel phones to users worldwide. Gemini is the result of large-scale collaborative efforts by teams across Google, the company said in a statement.

It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video. Announcing the AI, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, "Gemini Ultra’s performance exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks. With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU."

It has been launched in three different sizes:

Gemini Ultra - largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks.

Gemini Pro - best model for scaling across a wide range of tasks.

Gemini Nano - most efficient model for on-device tasks.

With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects such as physics, history, medicine and ethics for testing both world knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

