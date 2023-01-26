From taking baths to ghost stories: Hilarious questions Indians asked Alexa in 2022

File Photo

It was 5 years ago that Amazon introduced Alexa to woo its customers. Alexa is an intelligent speaker who helps brighten up your living space and answers different questions, depending on your need.

Over the years, many people have asked Alexa to answer several questions for them. While some people had genuine queries, others tested Alexa by asking funny questions. Today, we will tell you all about the questions that Indian users asked Alexa in the year 2022.

Awkward questions only Alexa could answer

One user asked Alexa whether or not they should take a bath, while another asked about Alexa's husband. Alexa was also asked what the user should do with the evil children. Some users asked Alexa about ghosts and whether Alexa believes in supernatural power.

Alexa was also asked general knowledge questions

Indians used Alexa to enhance their knowledge apart from fun. Last year, Alexa was also asked questions about the height of Burj Khalifa, the second richest man, founder of Twitter, and Elon Musk's net worth. Apart from this, some users also asked Alexa about the price of bitcoin and the gold rate.

Alexa was helping to cook in the kitchen

Indians also asked Alexa questions related to recipes in the kitchen. From the smart speaker, users learned about different recipes, right from making tea to spicy potato curry, chicken biryani, dosa, and paneer butter masala.

Some interesting questions Alexa was asked

Alexa cow eats green grass then why does it give white milk

Alexa is there salt in your toothpaste

Alexa, why did Kattappa kill Baahubali

Alexa, play the dialogue from Sholay

Alexa, tell me the age of Alia Bhatt