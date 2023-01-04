Search icon
Flipkart ordered to pay over Rs 42,000 to customer who ordered Rs 12,499 phone

Flipkart got the full payment from the customer, but did not deliver the mobile to her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Flipkart (Image: Reuters)

E-commerce major Flipkart has been fined by the Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for not delivering the cellphone to a customer even after receiving full payment in advance.

The commission, in its recent judgement, has directed the company to the amount of Rs 12,499 with yearly interest of 12 per cent, as well as a Rs 20,000 fine, and Rs 10,000 for legal expenditure.

Chairperson M. Shobha, and member Renukadevi Deshapande gave the verdict.

Divyashree. J., a resident of Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, had filed a complaint against Flipkart in this regard. She said that she had booked a mobile on January 15, 2022, and it was expected to be delivered on the next day.

The company had got the full payment from the customer, but did not deliver the mobile to her.

The order stated that Flipkart has not only shown total negligence regarding service and followed unethical practices.

Even as the court had sent notice, the company did not send its representative to the commission. The order further states that the customer has suffered financial loss and mental trauma as the phone was not delivered on time.

The customer had made payment of instalments without the cellphone being delivered to her and she had also contacted customer care many times, the order stated.

