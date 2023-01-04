Search icon
OnePlus 11 5G with ‘black hole’ inspired design launched, India debut on February 7

The OnePlus 11 5G’s design is inspired by the "black hole.” It comes with a chromed-out, stainless steel camera module.

OnePlus has launched two key flagship products in China today - OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The OnePlus 11 5G is the brand’s latest flagship and succeeds the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship chipset and powerful Hasselblad backed camera system. The OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available in China on January 9th, 2023. Both products will be released along with other products in the global market on February 7, 2023.

The OnePlus 11 5G’s design is inspired by the "black hole.” It comes with a chromed-out, stainless steel camera module that is claimed to offer exceptional build quality and premium hand feels. Under the hood, the OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that offers faster CPU (35% improvement) and GPU (25% improvement) speeds with improved power efficiency. The smartphone is equipped with a memory of up to 16GB RAM and an advanced RAM management system.

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K A+ fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0. It is backed by a 5000 mAh duel-cell battery that gets support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging system.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a triple-camera system that consists of a IMX890 50MP main sensor, IMX709 32MP portrait lens, and IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera to cover all photography scenarios. It also brings about the return of a partnership with Hasselblad that equips the phone with a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-color identifying. 

