Google Chrome to end support for THESE users next week, but you do not have to worry

Google Chrome

Google Chrome will soon end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 operating systems. This means Windows PC users with older versions of the operating system won’t be able to receive new versions of the browser with updated privacy and features, however the older versions of Chrome will continue to work. Google announced this move a few months ago. “With the release of Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for February 7th, 2023), we’ll officially end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.” the company said in an official blog.

“You’ll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases. This matches Microsoft's end of support for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 extended support on January 10th, 2023.” the blog further reads. Google Chrome is the most popular web browser across the globe with more than 50% of the market share.

If someone is still using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, it is advised to upgrade to a supported version of Windows if they want to keep getting Chrome`s security updates and new features, the company said.

Google recently also changed the release cycle for updates of its Chrome web browser. Chrome’s release cycle currently pushes updates to the Google Chrome Canary channel first (an experimental version of the browser used for testing unstable code), then to the Dev, Beta, and Stable channels, in that order, reported The Verge.