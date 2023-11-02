Headlines

Cash-for-query: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins today: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal today, AAP says BJP plans to get him arrested

DNA TV Show: Why Delhi's air quality continues to decline

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cash-for-query: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins today: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal today, AAP says BJP plans to get him arrested

8 Most visited monuments in India

7 World's best-tasting fish

Meet Sasha Hurly, beauty who stumped Quinton de Kock

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

HomeTechnology

Technology

Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins today: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale presents an excellent opportunity for consumers to grab their desired smartphones at reduced prices, making this festive season even more delightful.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms, has officially announced its much-anticipated Big Diwali sale, scheduled to kick off on November 2. However, there's a little something special for Flipkart Plus members as they will gain early access to the sale on November 1. The sale extravaganza is slated to run until November 11, giving shoppers an extended window of opportunity to snag their favorite smartphones at discounted rates.

Let's delve into the exciting offers and deals that Flipkart has in store for consumers during this Big Diwali sale.

iPhone 14:

The spotlight shines on the iPhone 14, which will be up for grabs at an effective price of Rs 49,999, a significant drop from its usual Rs 61,999 price tag. But the savings don't stop there; Flipkart is further sweetening the deal by offering the device at Rs 54,999 without any complex terms. On top of that, customers can enjoy an additional Rs 4,000 discount from select banks and an extra Rs 1,000 off if they opt for an exchange offer. This means that even without the exchange offer, buyers can secure the iPhone 14 at a substantially reduced cost.

iPhone 14 Plus:

For those eyeing the bigger sibling, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available at an effective price of Rs 59,999 during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G:

Samsung fans can rejoice as the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be on sale for an effective price of Rs 9,990, making it a compelling offer for those seeking a feature-packed 5G smartphone.

Other Notable Discounts:

The Motorola Edge 40 will see its price effectively drop to Rs 25,999.
The Nothing Phone (2) will be available at an attractive rate of Rs 33,999.
The Vivo T2 Pro, which is inclusive of a bank offer, will be up for grabs at Rs 21,999.
Poco X5 Pro enthusiasts can look forward to a reduced price, effectively bringing the cost down to Rs 18,499.

More Deals:

The sale listing also hints at the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G being effectively priced at Rs 14,999 and the Pixel 7a for Rs 31,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale with discount offers. Numerous other smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, will also receive notable discounts on the platform.

Shoppers eager to take advantage of these offers can visit Flipkart's website starting at 12 AM today. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale presents an excellent opportunity for consumers to grab their desired smartphones at reduced prices, making this festive season even more delightful. So, whether you're eyeing the latest iPhone or a feature-packed Android device, now is the time to explore the fantastic discounts on offer. Happy shopping!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Richa Chadha shares cryptic post on karma, netizens feel it's a dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

'RSS has force, I have...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during spiritual journey to Golden Temple

SA vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs New Zealand Match 32

Meet star India cricketer, who played for 16 years but never played ODI World Cup, relative of former President of India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE