Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins today: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms, has officially announced its much-anticipated Big Diwali sale, scheduled to kick off on November 2. However, there's a little something special for Flipkart Plus members as they will gain early access to the sale on November 1. The sale extravaganza is slated to run until November 11, giving shoppers an extended window of opportunity to snag their favorite smartphones at discounted rates.

Let's delve into the exciting offers and deals that Flipkart has in store for consumers during this Big Diwali sale.

iPhone 14:

The spotlight shines on the iPhone 14, which will be up for grabs at an effective price of Rs 49,999, a significant drop from its usual Rs 61,999 price tag. But the savings don't stop there; Flipkart is further sweetening the deal by offering the device at Rs 54,999 without any complex terms. On top of that, customers can enjoy an additional Rs 4,000 discount from select banks and an extra Rs 1,000 off if they opt for an exchange offer. This means that even without the exchange offer, buyers can secure the iPhone 14 at a substantially reduced cost.

iPhone 14 Plus:

For those eyeing the bigger sibling, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available at an effective price of Rs 59,999 during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G:

Samsung fans can rejoice as the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be on sale for an effective price of Rs 9,990, making it a compelling offer for those seeking a feature-packed 5G smartphone.

Other Notable Discounts:

The Motorola Edge 40 will see its price effectively drop to Rs 25,999.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be available at an attractive rate of Rs 33,999.

The Vivo T2 Pro, which is inclusive of a bank offer, will be up for grabs at Rs 21,999.

Poco X5 Pro enthusiasts can look forward to a reduced price, effectively bringing the cost down to Rs 18,499.

More Deals:

The sale listing also hints at the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G being effectively priced at Rs 14,999 and the Pixel 7a for Rs 31,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale with discount offers. Numerous other smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, will also receive notable discounts on the platform.

Shoppers eager to take advantage of these offers can visit Flipkart's website starting at 12 AM today. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale presents an excellent opportunity for consumers to grab their desired smartphones at reduced prices, making this festive season even more delightful. So, whether you're eyeing the latest iPhone or a feature-packed Android device, now is the time to explore the fantastic discounts on offer. Happy shopping!