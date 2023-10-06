Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Best deals on 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000

Prices will be affordable for brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and more. Here are some fantastic and affordable options if you're looking to buy or give a new, branded smartphone for under Rs 15,000.

In two days, the eagerly anticipated sale is expected to start, adding to the excitement of the holiday. During this seven-day deal, which runs from October 8 to October 15, everything from household necessities to electronics to gadgets will be offered at lower, more affordable prices.

The user can look forward to a variety of bank deals during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in 2023. This deal is the perfect chance for people who have been putting off a much-needed update to a new smartphone.

1. In August, Realme introduced the Realme 11X 5G and Realme 11 5G in India. Prices for these devices start at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The price is probably going to decrease to Rs. 12,999 during the upcoming Flipkart sale, a savings of Rs. 2,000.

Using bank offers throughout the sale, customers may also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1000. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

2. Infinix Note 30 5G, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera, was introduced in India in June. The 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS display on the phone has a 120Hz refresh rate and is available in the colors Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold.

The phone's normal price of Rs. 14,999 will be reduced to Rs. 13,499 during the sale, and an additional 10% additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000 will be offered through bank incentives.

3. In India, the Redmi Note 12 5G went on sale in January for as little as Rs 17,999 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will cost Rs. 15,999 when it goes on sale, and additional bank discounts of up to Rs. 1,000 will effectively lower the cost of the device below Rs. 15,000 at that point.

The 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 12 5G has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and is driven by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. Among its three back cameras are a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

4. The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G features a triple back camera configuration, a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display, and a 6,000mAh battery. The Exynos 1280, an octa-core processor, powers the device. You must spend Rs. 16,499 during the Flipkart deal to purchase it. The effective price of the phone drops to Rs. 14,999 with an extra bank offer reduction of Rs. 1,500.