OnePlus Pad Go launched in India at Rs 19,999: Large display, LTE support, Dolby Atmos and more

OnePlus Pad Go tablet has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The new OnePlus Pad Go comes with a large 11-3-inch 2.4K display combined with its quad speakers and Dolby Atmos. The display gets 90Hz of refresh rate, 400 nits of adaptive brightness, Eye Comfort mode, Nature Tone Display mode, and Bedtime mode. OnePlus Pad Go is equipped with a 8GB RAM. On the storage side, the OnePlus Pad Go is available in 128GB and 256GB ROM options, both of which support up to 1TB of additional external memory via microSD card.

New for the OnePlus Pad Go is the option for LTE connectivity, which is available on both the 128GB and 256GB ROM models. With smooth 4G connectivity, the LTE models give you access to movies, online games, or connectivity with friends without having to rely on Wi-Fi. The OnePlus Pad Go is also available in an 8GB RAM, 128GB version with Wi-Fi connectivity, which supports cellular data sharing via a mobile phone. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. The 128GB and 256GB storage models with LTE support are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.



The OnePlus Pad Go comes with a 8,000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging. The large battery is claimed to provide up to 514 hours of standby time and 40 hours of music playback. In terms of camera, the OnePlus Pad Go gets 8MP camera at the front and back. The OnePlus Pad Go will be available for open sale starting 20th October and for pre-order in online channels and at the OnePlus Experience Stores starting 12 October at 12 pm.