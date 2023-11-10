Headlines

Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Meet Narayana Murthy’s IIT graduate biz partner, founded Rs 5,66,000 crore firm, half of his wealth donated…

Tanya Maniktala opens up about lack of on-screen female spies, investigators; says 'agar OTT nahi hota toh...'

Meet Pradeep Rahod, India's new billionaire, chairman of Rs 1797 crore revenue company

US President Joe Biden rejects possibility of ceasefire in Gaza during Israel-Hamas war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tanya Maniktala opens up about lack of on-screen female spies, investigators; says 'agar OTT nahi hota toh...'

US President Joe Biden rejects possibility of ceasefire in Gaza during Israel-Hamas war

Facebook, Instagram users get feature to shop Amazon products directly

7 Vegetarian foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Anushka Sharma's best maternity looks

Most ICC trophies won by any team

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Tanya Maniktala opens up about lack of on-screen female spies, investigators; says 'agar OTT nahi hota toh...'

Japan Twitter review: Fans term Karthi-starrer ‘boring, disaster’, call it ‘his career’s worst film’

HomeTechnology

Technology

Facebook, Instagram users get feature to shop Amazon products directly

According to Amazon, the new in-app shopping feature will be accessible for select products promoted on Facebook or Instagram and sold by Amazon or independent sellers on Amazon’s storefront.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meta has teamed up with Amazon to make it easy for users to shop Amazon products directly from Facebook and Instagram. Meta debuted a new feature that will allow users to link their Facebook and Instagram accounts to Amazon, letting them buy products by clicking on promotions in their feeds, reports TechCrunch.

“For the first time, customers will be able to shop Amazon’s Facebook and Instagram ads and check out with Amazon without leaving the social media apps,” an Amazon spokesperson, Callie Jernigan, was quoted as saying.

“Customers in the US will see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads on Facebook and Instagram as part of the new experience,” she added.

According to Amazon, the new in-app shopping feature will be accessible for select products promoted on Facebook or Instagram and sold by Amazon or independent sellers on Amazon’s storefront.

Earlier this week, Meta provided some details about the new feature on a support page titled “Purchase with Amazon without leaving Facebook or Instagram”.

“For a more seamless shopping experience from an ad on Facebook and Instagram, you can choose to link your Meta and Amazon accounts,” the page reads.

“You can check out with Amazon without leaving Facebook or Instagram, and experience more relevant ads,” it added.

This development was first shared by a Meta and Google Ads partner, and co-CEO of Disruptive Digital, Maurice Rahmey in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“It appears Amazon now has a closed-loop shopping experience for Facebook and Instagram,” Rahmey wrote.

“Now, when a user clicks on an Amazon ad on Instagram or Facebook, they’ll be taken directly to a Shops-like experience to make the purchase with their Prime account directly in-app,” he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

This artiste used to sing in Gurudwara, first salary was just Rs 2500, is now Punjab's richest actor, net worth is...

'Chill out': Orry snaps back at troll questioning his sexuality, abusing him in rare social media outburst

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

‘Sleeping Beauties’: 2024 Met Gala theme announced, here's all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE