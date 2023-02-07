Explained: What is Bard, Google's answer to ChatGPT

Google (Image: Reuters)

ChatGPT is undoubtedly one of the most talked about products across the globe right now. OpenAI's artificial intelligence based chatbot quickly became everyone’s favourite as it does almost everything a person can expect from a chatbot. It can talk to you, solve your queries, do your homework and even read you a bedtime story. As ChatGPT got popular day by day, it became a bigger threat to Google which recently declared a "code red" and boosted AI development, as the tech giant sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business.

Last month, we saw several reports suggesting that Google is preparing to introduce at least 20 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and a search chatbot during its annual developer conference in May this year but in a surprise move, Google has launched an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), called Bard.

What is Bard

Just like ChatGPT, Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. “

Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.” Google said in its blog.

Google is currently releasing Bard initially with its lightweight model version of LaMDA. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling Google to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback.

“Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in Search that distil complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web: whether that’s seeking out additional perspectives, like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner. These new AI features will begin rolling out on Google Search soon.” Google’s blog reads.

Next month, Google will start onboarding individual developers, creators and enterprises so they can try the Generative Language API, initially powered by LaMDA with a range of models to follow. Over time, the company intends to create a suite of tools and APIs that will make it easy for others to build more innovative applications with AI.