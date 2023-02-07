Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Explained: What is Bard, Google's answer to ChatGPT

Google recently declared a "code red" and boosted AI development, as the tech giant sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Explained: What is Bard, Google's answer to ChatGPT
Google (Image: Reuters)

ChatGPT is undoubtedly one of the most talked about products across the globe right now. OpenAI's artificial intelligence based chatbot quickly became everyone’s favourite as it does almost everything a person can expect from a chatbot. It can talk to you, solve your queries, do your homework and even read you a bedtime story. As ChatGPT got popular day by day, it became a bigger threat to Google which recently declared a "code red" and boosted AI development, as the tech giant sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business.

Last month, we saw several reports suggesting that Google is preparing to introduce at least 20 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and a search chatbot during its annual developer conference in May this year but in a surprise move, Google has launched an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), called Bard.

What is Bard

Just like ChatGPT, Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. “

Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.” Google said in its blog.

Google is currently releasing Bard initially with its lightweight model version of LaMDA. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling Google to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback. 

“Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in Search that distil complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web: whether that’s seeking out additional perspectives, like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner. These new AI features will begin rolling out on Google Search soon.” Google’s blog reads.

Next month, Google will start onboarding individual developers, creators and enterprises so they can try the Generative Language API, initially powered by LaMDA with a range of models to follow. Over time, the company intends to create a suite of tools and APIs that will make it easy for others to build more innovative applications with AI. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.