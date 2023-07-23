Elon Musk reveals next big change at Twitter, says will soon ‘bid adieu’ to ‘all the birds’

The proposed change is the latest in a series of big shifts at Twitter ever since Elon Musk took over last October.

In another major revelation, Elon Musk on Sunday said that he was looking to do away with Twitter's iconic bird logo. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk said with a tweet.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk added further on the leading social media platform.

The billionaire tycoon posted an image of a flickering "X". Later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, he replied "Yes" when a user asked him if the Twitter logo will change. Musk added that "it should have been done a long time ago".

The proposed change is the latest in a series of big shifts at Twitter ever since Musk took over last October. The name of the company has been changed to X Corp. It is seen as aligning with Musk’s vision to form a super app comparable to WeChat of China.

As per Twitter's website, the company’s blue bird logo is its “most recognizable asset” and “That's why we're so protective of it," it adds. In April this year, the iconic logo was temporarily changed to Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog. It triggered a surge in the market value of the meme coin.

(Inputs from Reuters)