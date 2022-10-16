Diwali Festive Sale: Get Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 under Rs 50,000; here's how

Want to get your hands on an Apple iPhone during the Diwali sale? During the current Amazon and Flipkart Diwali sales, you may save money by taking advantage of discounts and bank offers on a variety of Apple iPhone models, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and others. These deals bring the price of an iPhone to below 50,000.

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart presently lists the price of the 128GB basic variant of the smartphone at 59,990. The online store is offering discounts of up to 16,900 for trading in older iPhones and Androids. However, the exact discount you get for trading in your old phone will vary depending on the model you now own. The iPhone 13 also qualifies for further savings from some banks. With all of these deals rolled into one, you may reduce the price of the gadget down to about 50,000, and that's without including the reductions offered by the banks.

Apple iPhone 12

Amazon now has Apple's new iPhone 12 on sale for 52,990, which is a savings of 3,000. Price drops below 50,000 thanks to an immediate discount of up to 1,250 for ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI purchases made on the online retailer's site. Up to 13,050 may be saved with Amazon's currency conversion promotion. The gadget is supported by an A14 Bionic chipset and has a rear-facing dual-camera configuration.



Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 is now on sale on Flipkart for a reasonable 35,990 (after discount, base price). When you pay with an SBI or Kotak credit card on the e-commerce site, you'll get a discount of 10%. Plus, there are options to swap out for something new. This gadget has a 12MP front-facing camera and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display.

Also, Read: In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini is now on sale on Flipkart for 39,490, and customers who pay with an SBI or Kotak credit card get a discount of 10%. Flipkart also provides a number of convenient payment alternatives for the gadget, including no interest EMI, Buy Now, Pay Later, and more. The phone has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and an IP68 certification.