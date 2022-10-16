In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali

The following list of smartwatches is packed with high-tech sensors that can be used to keep tabs on health and workout progress.
During the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, several different kinds of high-tech smartwatches are on sale. If you're interested in tracking your health data in great detail, some of the best smartwatches to look into are those by Samsung, Fossil and Fitbit. Here is a rundown of the top five smartwatches you can get in India for around Rs 15,000 in the month of October 2022.
1. Fossil Gen 5
Fossil Gen 5 is one of the high-end watches available today, and it has a number of useful functions including a heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and more. Gen 5 Fossils include 8GB of storage and an AMOLED display that is 1.28 inches in size. The Gen 5 Fossil can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 14,995.
2. Fitbit Versa 2
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a nice smartwatch if you're looking to spend less than Rs 15,000. This wristwatch keeps track of your vitals, including heart rate, sleep, steps, and more. Prices for the Fitbit Versa 2 on Flipkart start at Rs12,899.
3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is still a worthy choice even if the Galaxy Watch 5 has been revealed. Features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 include a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, and a sleep analysis tool. At now, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from Amazon for the price of Rs 11,840.
4. Amazfit GTS 4
The Amazfit GTS 4 is a new wearable that was just introduced, and it's sure to be a hit among smartwatch fans. Though your stress levels may be measured by your Amazfit smartwatch, its accuracy is questionable. If you use an ICICI Bank Credit Card on Amazon, you can get the Amazfit GTS 4 for less than Rs 15,000.
5. Fitbit Charge 5
The Fitbit Charge 5 builds on the company's extensive history in the field to provide users with features beyond simple fitness tracking, such as stress monitoring, sleep analysis, and guided meditation. This Fitbit, designed with current health in mind, is as useful for maintaining your mental preparedness as it is your physical health. Fitbit Charge 5 is available at Rs 14,898 on FlipKart.