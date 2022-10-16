In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali

The following list of smartwatches is packed with high-tech sensors that can be used to keep tabs on health and workout progress.

During the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, several different kinds of high-tech smartwatches are on sale. If you're interested in tracking your health data in great detail, some of the best smartwatches to look into are those by Samsung, Fossil and Fitbit. Here is a rundown of the top five smartwatches you can get in India for around Rs 15,000 in the month of October 2022.