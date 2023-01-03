Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

CES 2023: Samsung likely to showcase new display that folds and slides

The hybrid OLED panel is likely to measure 12.4 inches when completely unfolded and slid open.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

CES 2023: Samsung likely to showcase new display that folds and slides
Samsung (Image: Reuters)

Samsung has been leading the foldable smartphone segment for the last few years. The sales of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip models are rising significantly. With other companies also entering the competition, Samsung is reportedly planning to get one step ahead with a new kind of OLED display. 

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is planning to showcase a hybrid panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The report suggests that the Korean giant will reveal the world's first foldable plus slidable OLED panel.

According to the report, "once this screen is folded open, an additional part of the screen comes out when it is slid open". The panel is expected to have a diagonal measurement of 8 inches when fully folded and 10 inches when it is unfolded.

Additionally, the hybrid OLED panel is likely to measure 12.4 inches when completely unfolded and slid open.

The company might be testing this panel for devices that can turn from smartphones to tablets and laptops according to the user`s need, the report said.

Also read: Apple Watch Ultra to likely get larger Micro-LED display in 2024

 

Meanwhile, in September last year, Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel had revealed the world`s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs that slides seamlessly, not unfolds.

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi had displayed a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display, with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 times Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain raised the temperature with her hot photos
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Streaming This Week: The GodFather, Sardar, Dharavi Bank, OTT releases to binge-watch
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.