CES 2023: Samsung likely to showcase new display that folds and slides

Samsung (Image: Reuters)

Samsung has been leading the foldable smartphone segment for the last few years. The sales of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip models are rising significantly. With other companies also entering the competition, Samsung is reportedly planning to get one step ahead with a new kind of OLED display.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is planning to showcase a hybrid panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The report suggests that the Korean giant will reveal the world's first foldable plus slidable OLED panel.

According to the report, "once this screen is folded open, an additional part of the screen comes out when it is slid open". The panel is expected to have a diagonal measurement of 8 inches when fully folded and 10 inches when it is unfolded.

Additionally, the hybrid OLED panel is likely to measure 12.4 inches when completely unfolded and slid open.

The company might be testing this panel for devices that can turn from smartphones to tablets and laptops according to the user`s need, the report said.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel had revealed the world`s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs that slides seamlessly, not unfolds.

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi had displayed a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display, with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism. (with inputs from IANS)