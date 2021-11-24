BGMI Lite releasing in India in December? Know latest updates, device requirement

Millions of PUBG fans in India are eagerly awaiting the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India - BGMI Lite, which is a simplified version of the battle royale game. Though no official announcement has been made in this regard, there are reports that BGMI Lite could be released by the end of December 2021.

Recently a poll was conducted on BGMI’s official Discord server, asking the fans why they want the release of BGMI Lite.

Ever since the government banned PUBG Mobile Lite in India, fans are waiting eagerly for the launch of the lighter variant of PUBG Mobile but the game developers have not come up with any concrete information in this regard.

Meanwhile, some notable influencers in the BGMI community have claimed that the BGMI Lite would soon be released in India. Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare recently shared the following on his Instagram story:

Another expert said that news regarding BGMI Lite is expected to come out by the end of December 2021.

Maxtern has also commented on the release of the game and tweeted, “BGMI Lite see You soon!”

BGMI Lite see You soon!

— Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) October 10, 2021

BGMI Lite device requirement

Since devices up to 2 GB of RAM are suitable for playing the PUBG Mobile Lite version, so it is expected that BGMI Lite will also be suitable for low-end devices and can be played easily in 2 GB RAM devices.

It may be recalled that PUBG Mobile was banned by Indian government in 2020 over privacy concerns. Few months ago, a different version of the game Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India and it has become very popular now.