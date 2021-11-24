PUBG 2 release date, features, compatibility - Latest updates gamers must know

The PUBG 2, which is the sequel to the original PUBG, will see a global release soon.
1. PUBG 2 release date
The release date for PUBG 2 has been scheduled for late 2022.
Krafton’s CEO Kim Chang-Han had told Bloomberg in January 2021 that the company was planning to release a new mobile title (that was PUBG: New State), a PUBG-related game next year, and a survival horror game in 2022 (now confirmed as the Callisto Protocol) that would depict the “PUBG universe three centuries into the future.”
2. PUBG 2 platform support
Since not much has been disclosed about the sequel, we can't really say much about it. However, given that the last sequel was scheduled for release on both PC and console, we could expect the same this time too.
3. PUBG 2 features
Not much is known about this too. However, improved graphics and new elements in PUBG are quite a possibility.
4. What to expect?
A much more realistic life-like environment with better details in texture.
5. PUBG 2 weapons
A special weapon customization feature may also be added to enhance the gameplay experience of the player.