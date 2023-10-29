Beware of 'SIM swap scam'! Know how fraudsters steal money with missed calls and phishing

Headlines

Kerala blast: IED device caused fatal explosion at convention centre, says state police

This woman earned Rs 1200 per month, started company while pregnant, now runs Rs 9800 crore company

From home cook to acclaimed YouTuber: Meet Nisha Madhulika, her impressive net worth is...

Leo box office collection: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film mints Rs 500 crore worldwide; is third Tamil film ever to do so

When Matthew Perry revealed beating up Canada PM Justin Trudeau: 'It was pure jealousy'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From home cook to acclaimed YouTuber: Meet Nisha Madhulika, her impressive net worth is...

Viral video: Desi woman in sizzling attire grooving to San Sanana will make your jaw drop, watch

Meet actress dubbed ‘Madhuri No 2’, Akshay's co-star, quit acting to marry star India cricketer, her husband..

Batters with most ODI sixes in a year

Bollywood and Hollywood celebs who split within one year of getting married

Indian cricketers who played most matches as captain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

When Matthew Perry revealed beating up Canada PM Justin Trudeau: 'It was pure jealousy'

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

12th Fail box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey film doubles its collection via word of mouth, earns Rs 2.50 crore

HomeTechnology

Technology

Beware of 'SIM swap scam'! Know how fraudsters steal money with missed calls and phishing

Fraudsters use 'SIM Swap Scam' with missed calls to steal money by exploiting bank OTPs. Know how to protect yourself.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Earlier this month, a North Delhi-based advocate fell victim to a 'SIM swap scam' after receiving missed calls, resulting in a financial loss. This incident follows previous cases, including a private school teacher and a South Delhi-based businessman who experienced similar scams, losing substantial sums of money.

The 'SIM swap scam' primarily involves the theft of personal information, including phone numbers, bank account details, and addresses, through phishing and vishing techniques. Cybercriminals use these details to acquire a duplicate SIM card by posing as victims at a mobile operator's retail outlet, reporting a fake theft of the victim's SIM card and mobile phone. Consequently, all activation messages and information are redirected to the fraudsters.

The victims receive multiple missed calls from the scammers as part of their strategy. The purpose of these calls is to prompt the victims to leave their phones unattended, as the scammers take control of the duplicated SIM. By doing this, the scammers can intercept banking authorization messages and OTPs, enabling them to initiate unauthorized transactions without immediate detection.

To withdraw money from victims' bank accounts, the fraudsters use the obtained personal details to log into bank portals and generate OTPs. Since the scammers have access to the victim's SIM card, they receive all OTPs, facilitating unauthorized transactions and theft of funds.

Fraudsters typically find victims by purchasing data from hackers involved in data breaches or from online portals where compromised data is available. Companies experiencing data breaches contribute to this problem, as they lose large volumes of customer data to hackers.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with these scams, as the fraudsters evade capture by discarding duplicate SIM cards and operating from various locations. Stolen funds are often converted into cryptocurrency, making it challenging for law enforcement to track these transactions.

To protect oneself from such scams, individuals should remain vigilant against phishing and vishing attacks, avoid ignoring messages or switching off phones after receiving multiple missed calls, change bank account passwords regularly, register for SMS and email alerts for banking transactions, and promptly contact bank authorities in case of suspected fraud to block the account and prevent further financial loss.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC Men's World Cup 2023: What went wrong with favourites England?

ICC accepts error in controversial Rassie van der Dussen's DRS decision against Pakistan but...

PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs South Africa Match 26

Meet actress dubbed ‘Madhuri No 2’, Akshay's co-star, quit acting to marry star India cricketer, her husband..

Good news for Mukesh Ambani's children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE