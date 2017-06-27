Headlines

Assam police to be fully empowered with CCTNS, Sonowal

The Assam chief minister today asked the state Director General of Police to ensure that there was no slackness in connecting all police stations with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2017, 06:32 PM IST

The Assam chief minister today asked the state Director General of Police to ensure that there was no slackness in connecting all police stations with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS).

"The state police must be fully empowered with crime and criminal tracking network system for real time sharing of crime records and investigation of crime and criminal activities," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told a meeting here.

At present 312 police stations of the state are covered under the CCTNS.

CCTNS is a comprehensive and integrated system for augmenting the efficiency of policing by adopting the principle of e-governance and creation of a nationwide networking infrastructure for evolution of an IT-enabled state-of-the-art tracking system for investigation of crime.

Besides connecting the police stations horizontally and vertically, the CCTNS is also expected to improve citizen centric services and reduce manual and redundant keeping of records through effective usage of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Sonowal also asked the DGP, Mukesh Sahay, to introduce a police helpline along the national highways in the state and make Helpline No 100 more active and responsive.

 

