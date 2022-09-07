Search icon
Apple uses Badshah song to unveil AirPods Pro 2, netizens can’t keep calm

Apple Far Out launch event: The iPhone maker sent fans into frenzy as it played a number from Indian hip hop star Badshah to unveil AirPods Pro 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Apple September 7 launch event latest updates: With millions of eyeballs glued to the screen and a signifcant number of them in India, Apple sent fans into a frenzy as it used a popular number from Indian hip hop artist Badshah to unveil the AirPods Pro 2.

The song 'Voodoo' by Badshah, J Balvin and Tainy highlighted the unveiling of Apple AirPods Pro 2. The move soon created a storm on Twitter as users expressed their pleasant surprise at the choice of music at the Far Out September 7 event. 

 

 

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro were unveiled with the Badshah song setting the stage. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the most powerful Apple AirPods till date. They are powered by the new H2 chip.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 doubles the level of ANC and it comes with new smart eartips and touch controls that allow you to control volume. The AirPods Pro 2 also has increased battery life.

Meanwhile, Indian Apple fans couldn't control their happiness and took to Twitter to post about Badshah's Voodoo being played at the event. Here are some of the tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

