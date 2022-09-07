Apple uses Badshah song to unveil AirPods Pro 2, netizens can’t keep calm

Apple unveils AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah song

Apple September 7 launch event latest updates: With millions of eyeballs glued to the screen and a signifcant number of them in India, Apple sent fans into a frenzy as it used a popular number from Indian hip hop artist Badshah to unveil the AirPods Pro 2.

The song 'Voodoo' by Badshah, J Balvin and Tainy highlighted the unveiling of Apple AirPods Pro 2. The move soon created a storm on Twitter as users expressed their pleasant surprise at the choice of music at the Far Out September 7 event.

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro were unveiled with the Badshah song setting the stage. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the most powerful Apple AirPods till date. They are powered by the new H2 chip.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 doubles the level of ANC and it comes with new smart eartips and touch controls that allow you to control volume. The AirPods Pro 2 also has increased battery life.

Meanwhile, Indian Apple fans couldn't control their happiness and took to Twitter to post about Badshah's Voodoo being played at the event. Here are some of the tweets:

When Badshah's Voodoo got recommended to me I skipped it. Now they played it during the reveal of Airpods Pro 2 now I like it.



See? Apple's good at selling stuff#AppleEvent — Sarvad (@yoshreesh) September 7, 2022

@Its_Badshah pleasantly surprised to see that Apple has used VOODOO for Apple AirPods Pro Intro in this year’s Apple Event/Keynote ! You have truly went international ! #apple #airpodspro #indianmusic #badshah September 7, 2022

