Apple iPhone 14 India launch event LIVE updates: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Apple Watch Series 8 and more

Apple iPhone 14 launch in India is just moments away. Apple’s Far Out September 7 event is here and we are about to witness the launch of the much anticipated Apple iPhone 14 flagship series. At the Far Out event, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage for the keynote along with several other executives of the Cupertino based tech giant. The Far Out event is Apple’s first in-person event since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic and it will take place in the renowned Steve Jobs theatre at the company’s Apple Park headquarter in California. At the event, Apple is expected to launch a range of products including the Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and a few other gadgets.

As revealed by the company in the invite, the Far Out September 7 event will begin at 10am PT which means that as per Indian Standard Time, Apple’s Far Out event will begin at 10:30pm. Just like previous Apple events, this event will also be livestreamed on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

Apple iPhone 14 series is the much awaited flagship smartphone range of 2022. If reports are to be believed, Apple will launch four new iPhone models today - the standard iPhone 14, the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a replacement iPhone mini model, the iPhone 14 Plus. The company pulled the plug on ‘Plus’ iPhone models in 2017 with iPhone 8 series and today’s event may mark the revival of the big yet simple iPhone model.

Apart from the iPhones, we may also witness the launch of three new Apple Watch models namely Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch SE 2. Reports suggest this is going to be the biggest year in the history of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE 2 is said to be the most affordable Apple Watch model and the ‘Pro’ model is rumoured to be made for athletes.

At the Far Out event, Apple is also expected to launch the successor the Apple AirPods Pro. The new TWS earbuds are said to be powered by a new chipset that will offer improved audio quality.