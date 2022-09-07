Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 India launch event LIVE updates: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Apple Watch Series 8 and more

Apple iPhone 14 launch in India: Apple has launched four iPhone models this year, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 12:03 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 launch in India is just moments away. Apple’s Far Out September 7 event is here and we are about to witness the launch of the much anticipated Apple iPhone 14 flagship series. At the Far Out event, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage for the keynote along with several other executives of the Cupertino based tech giant. The Far Out event is Apple’s first in-person event since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic and it will take place in the renowned Steve Jobs theatre at the company’s Apple Park headquarter in California. At the event, Apple is expected to launch a range of products including the Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and a few other gadgets.

As revealed by the company in the invite, the Far Out September 7 event will begin at 10am PT which means that as per Indian Standard Time, Apple’s Far Out event will begin at 10:30pm. Just like previous Apple events, this event will also be livestreamed on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

Apple iPhone 14 series is the much awaited flagship smartphone range of 2022. If reports are to be believed, Apple will launch four new iPhone models today - the standard iPhone 14, the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a replacement iPhone mini model, the iPhone 14 Plus. The company pulled the plug on ‘Plus’ iPhone models in 2017 with iPhone 8 series and today’s event may mark the revival of the big yet simple iPhone model.

Apart from the iPhones, we may also witness the launch of three new Apple Watch models namely Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch SE 2. Reports suggest this is going to be the biggest year in the history of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE 2 is said to be the most affordable Apple Watch model and the ‘Pro’ model is rumoured to be made for athletes.

At the Far Out event, Apple is also expected to launch the successor the Apple AirPods Pro. The new TWS earbuds are said to be powered by a new chipset that will offer improved audio quality.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:55 PM

    Apple has launched four iPhone models this year - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:54 PM

    iPhone 14 Pro models are powered by the new A16 Bionic chipset.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:52 PM

    Pre-orders for the devices will begin from September 9. The iPhone14 will be available on Sept 16, while the iPhone14 Plus will be available from Oct 7.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:49 PM

    iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get a new 12 MP main camera with larger sensor and 1.9 micron pixels.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:43 PM

    iPhone 14 to come in five colours --  midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and product red.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:42 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus prices

    Apple iPhone 14 starts at USD 799 and the iPhone 14 Plus at USD 899. 

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:31 PM

    Apple has ditched the 'mini' model with the iPhone 14 series after it failed to create buzz.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:29 PM

    The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch display, while iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch display.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:25 PM

    Apple launches iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

    Apple sticks with the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:17 PM

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:15 PM

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 touch controls allow you to control volume and it also gets increase battery life.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:13 PM

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 double the level of ANC and it comes with new smart eartips.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:12 PM

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the most powerful Apple AirPods and are powered by the new H2 chip.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:08 PM

    Tim Cook is not talking about the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 11:07 PM

    Apple Watch Ultra is available for order from today and it will go on sale from September 23.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:58 PM

    Apple Watch Ultra is made for “exploration, adventure and endurance” and it has a ton of features for more extreme sports that the normal watch couldn’t keep up with. It comes with larger, thicker 49mm titanium case, 36-hour battery life, Dual-frequency GPS along with new face and bands.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:56 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Ultra comes with a bigger crown, increase volume and an extra button. The Apple Watch Ultra has the biggest battery in any Apple Watch yet.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:55 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 
    Apple Watch Ultra comes with a flat design and rugged case meant for extreme sports.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:53 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple is not launching the first Apple Watch 'Pro' model.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:52 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch SE 2 gets larger display as its predecessor and it get same motion sensors as the Apple Watch Series 8.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:50 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    After Apple Watch Series 8, it is time for affordable Apple Watch SE 2.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:48 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:47 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in four colour options and three materials.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:46 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 comes with low power mode that will allow users to use the smartwach up to 34 hours on a single charge.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:45 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 carsh detection only works while you are driving.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:43 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 can now also detect car crash. Once the smartwatch detects crash, it automatically connects with services and shares your location. It uses new motion sensors.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:42 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 cycle tracking data is protected with password and it will require 2-step verification to access.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:41 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 can detect temprature changes thanks to the new sensors. This will help to indetify numerous diseases. It will now tell you when you have fever.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:39 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 comes with temprature sensor and advanced menstrual cycle monitoring.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:38 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 is swim proof, dust proof and scratch resistant.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:35 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple Watch Series 8 unveiled.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:34 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple is showing how health features in Apple Watch has saved the lives of users across the globe.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:33 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    It appears Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 8 first.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:32 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage at Far Out event to talk about the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:19 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Apple's Far Out event is underway. Apple will announce the iPhone 14 launch in India along with Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and other gadgets.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:12 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:09 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    Reports suggest that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be more expensive than its predecessor. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices, its supplier and tipsters often accurately predict what the tech giant is up to.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:05 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch in India LIVE updates: 


    The ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series will reportedly sport LTPS OLED panels hinting that the smartphones may get battery refresh rates in comparison to previous generation. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get LTPO OLED panels as seen on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The displays are also rumoured to feature a better refresh rate to support always-on display.

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:04 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 India launch LIVE updates: 


    In May, known display analyst Ross Young also suggested that the ‘Pro’ models in the iPhone 14 series may have better screen refresh rate to help the devices get an always-on display. The analyst believed that the tech giant may be able to drop down the minimum refresh rate in the Pro models to 1Hz that will help when the smartphones are inactive or while viewing static images.

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 10:01 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 India launch LIVE updates: 


    As per Gurman’s latest PowerOn newsletter, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport physically larger batteries. He believes that large batteries will compensate for the always-on display feature that will also be a first in iPhones.

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 09:52 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Apart from this, Apple AirPods Pro 2 is also said to feature better adaptive active noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and audio sharing. The next-gen earbuds are also rumoured to get temperature monitoring, hearing aid more, improved Find My feature along with heart rate monitoring.

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 09:39 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Apple is rumoured to shorten or completely remove the stem in the AirPods Pro 2 model. The white-plastic exterior and replaceable rubber tips are likely to remain the same. The company may slightly change the design of the charging case as well. Under the hood, the 2022 Apple AirPods are said to have significant upgrades such as a new system-in-package for H1 processor and better battery.

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 09:37 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    When it comes to features, the Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come with a body-temperature sensor that will be able to identify if the user has fever or any other body temperature abnormality. The rugged edition of Apple Watch Series 8 is said to be made for athletes who use the device in extreme conditions. This variant is tipped to get few additional features along with rugged casing.

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 09:30 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Gurman also believes that the high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current models and "it might only appeal to a subset of customers." The upcoming smartwatch is rumoured to sport a seven percent larger display than the regular model. Apart from this, the smartwatch is also expected to feature longer battery life that could last multiple days on a single charge through the new Low Power Mode.

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 09:22 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Guraman believes that 2022 will be the biggest year in the history of Apple Watch. As per the analyst, Apple will launch three new smartwatches this year - Apple Series 8, upgraded Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch ‘Pro’ geared towards extreme sports. 

  • 07 Sep 2022, 09:08 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Although Apple's Far Out event will mark the launch of several new gadgets, it will also be the end of several iconic products that the company launched in the last few years such as iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, Apple Watch Series 3 and others.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 08:59 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    For those who are wondering where to watch the livestream of the Apple's Far Out September 7 event, here is a livestream link that you can use.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 08:54 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    At the Far Out event, Apple will also announce the release date of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Apple unveiled the new operating system for its gadgets at the WWDC 2022 earlier this year. The iOS 16 also revealed a few details about the new iPhone 14 Pro models via the always-on display feature.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 08:51 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Ahead of the Far Out event keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared an image of a rainbow over Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. "Good morning! Looking forward to a stellar Apple event." Cook wrote.
     

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 08:43 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Apple iPhone 14 series smartphones are also expected to get support for 30W fast charging. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max may also ditch the physical SIM card trays as the devices may get support for eSIM.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 08:36 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    If rumours are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have comparatively larger camera lenses and with slightly repositioned flash and LiDAR scanner. The size of the smartphones may also be a bit different than Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature 48MP cameras.

     

  • 07 Sep 2022, 08:34 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Apple is also expected to launch the first 'notchless' iPhone models at the Far Out event today. The ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are expected to get a major overhaul from its predecessors as the smartphone are rumoured to ditch the notch for a pill-shaped cutout.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 08:26 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Apple will reportedly ditch the 'mini' model in the iPhone 14 series as it failed to create a buzz that the company expected from it. Instead of the mini model, the tech giant is expected to launch a 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 14 Plus that will have similar specs as the standard iPhone 14 but with bigger battery and display.

  • 07 Sep 2022, 08:24 PM

    Apple iPhone 14 launch LIVE updates: 


    Apple iPhone 14 smartphones are expected to be a first of a kind flagship iPhone series as the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are rumoured to be powered by an ‘improved’ A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip.

     

