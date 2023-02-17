Search icon
Apple M1 and M2 Mac users can now run Microsoft Windows 11, here’s how

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Microsoft Windows 11

Apple M1 and M2 Mac users can finally use Microsoft Windows 11 on their PCs, thanks to Parallels. Microsoft has partnered with software company Parallels that allows Apple M1 and M2 Mac users to run Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform.

Although these Mac users will be able to run Windows 11, the experience won’t be the same as any other Windows PC. The Arm version of Windows 11 has limitations which can impact users` ability to use various types of hardware, games and apps, including "those that rely on DirectX 12 or OpenGL3.3 or greater."

Microsoft is also providing another alternative for users to access Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac, that is "Windows 365 service." According to the company, Windows 365 is a "software-as-a-service solution for organisations of all sizes, offered on a per-user, per-month basis."

Moreover, there are a variety of pricing options and Cloud PC configurations available based on users` performance needs.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the tech giant announced that it was releasing "Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25300" to the Dev Channel, which includes more languages support for Windows 11’s live captions feature. (with inputs from IANS)

