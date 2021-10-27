Headlines

Technology

Technology

Apple likely to launch iPhone SE Plus in 2022, iPhone SE 3 delayed

The upcoming iPhone SE Plus will reportedly support 5G networks, making it Cupertino-based tech giant Apple's cheapest 5G-supported device.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 07:44 PM IST

Tech giant Apple is all set to delay the much-awaited launch of the iPhone SE 3 and is expected to launch another model called iPhone SE Plus in 2022, reports say. Display analyst Ross Young has said that Apple is looking to launch the iPhone SE Plus next year and that it could have a 4.7-inch display, which is the same as the iPhone 8 and last year's iPhone SE 2, as reported by Digital Trends.

Young suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE Plus will support 5G networks, making it Cupertino-based tech giant Apple's cheapest 5G-supported device.

As for its appearance, one can expect the iPhone 8 design language with a home button-embedded Touch ID. The iPhone SE 3 may come with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison and it will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models. The iPhone SE 3, on the other hand, is poised to feature a display of 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch size.

The new phone will have the new chipset -- the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world -- CNY3299, or $399.

The production for the SE 3 should start around December 2021. The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation neural engine. It houses two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front.

