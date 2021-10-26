iPhone users ALERT! Facebook secretly tracking your activities, here's how

The Facebook software should be removed from the iOS device quickly, as per the security expert.

According to the researcher, the Facebook app continues to collect data via the accelerometer. Even if users choose out of third-party app tracking, this information is gathered. The position of the user is used by the accelerometer.

Facebook collects accelerometer statistics all the time, as per cyber security experts Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk.

Even if you don't give Facebook permission to track your whereabouts, it can still do so. It allegedly does this by monitoring the phone's accelerometer and connecting you with other users who have experienced the same vibration frequency.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, according to Tommy Mysk, are all impacted. WhatsApp, on the other hand, allows you to turn off this option.

The experts also examined TikTok, WeChat, iMessage, Telegram, and Signal. Users' activity is not tracked by these apps using the accelerometer. There is no method to disable accelerometer tracking on Facebook right now. To avoid being tracked, one must uninstall this app from your device.

Facebook can use this information to track where a user has been at any given time. They can also learn about habits and behaviour using this information.

As per analysis of the business news website, Facebook can connect users with people they don't know. Facebook, it is claimed, can tell if you're lying down, resting, or moving when using an app based on accelerometer data.