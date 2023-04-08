Search icon
Apple iPhone gets IOS 16.4.1, bringing security fixes and enhancements

Six weeks after iOS 16.3.1, Apple has launched iOS 16.4, which is filled with new features and security enhancements.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Apple, a US tech firm headquartered in Cupertino, California, released versions 16.4.1 of iOS and iPadOS on September 18. The update, which addresses two currently exploited vulnerabilities, is highly recommended for all Apple users.

An application might get root privileges and run arbitrary code thanks to the IOSurfaceAccelerator flaw. Similarly, maliciously written online content might exploit a WebKit flaw and lead to the execution of arbitrary code. The newest version addresses both of these problems. It also fixes the problem of Siri being unresponsive sometimes.

Apple iPhone 8 and subsequent devices are compatible with iOS 16.4.1. iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air (3rd gen) and after, iPad (5th gen) and later, and iPad mni (5th gen) and later are all compatible with iPadOS 16.4.1. This update addresses a problem that prevented Siri from responding in certain situations and provides new skin tone options for the pushing hands emoji.

The following changes and improvements have been included in this update:

  • There are now 21 new emoji that can be used with an emoji keyboard.
  • Speech alerts for newly installed web applications on the Home Screen While on a phone conversation, the isolation feature mutes outside sounds so you may speak unintimidated.
  • When using an iCloud Shared Picture Library, the Duplicates album in Photos may now identify duplicate photographs and videos.
  • The Weather app's maps are accessible with VoiceOver.
  • Adjustable accessibility settings that reduce brightness of the screen if a strobe effect or other bright light source is detected
  • Corrects an issue where parents may not see their children's Ask to Purchase requests on their own devices.
  • When coupled with the Apple Home Crash Detection enhancements on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Matter-compatible thermostats may stop responding.

