Apple iPhone gets IOS 16.4.1, bringing security fixes and enhancements

Apple, a US tech firm headquartered in Cupertino, California, released versions 16.4.1 of iOS and iPadOS on September 18. The update, which addresses two currently exploited vulnerabilities, is highly recommended for all Apple users.

An application might get root privileges and run arbitrary code thanks to the IOSurfaceAccelerator flaw. Similarly, maliciously written online content might exploit a WebKit flaw and lead to the execution of arbitrary code. The newest version addresses both of these problems. It also fixes the problem of Siri being unresponsive sometimes.

Apple iPhone 8 and subsequent devices are compatible with iOS 16.4.1. iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air (3rd gen) and after, iPad (5th gen) and later, and iPad mni (5th gen) and later are all compatible with iPadOS 16.4.1. This update addresses a problem that prevented Siri from responding in certain situations and provides new skin tone options for the pushing hands emoji.

