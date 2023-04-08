Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame, camera bump and more

Representational Image

In the previous several weeks, speculation regarding the features of the iPhone 15 has increased significantly. It has recently been reported that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would not have ProMotion display, putting an end to speculation that Apple may bring this unique always-on display technology to its more mainstream iPhone models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a separate report, may incorporate Apple's first periscope camera.

Several sources have reportedly come together to provide minor specifics about the iPhone 15 Pro's design, as reported by 9to5Mac. All of these hints add up to a picture of what the upcoming iPhone Pro model will be like. And if the rumours are true, the design details might get some nice upgrades.

A titanium body might be the most significant upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro's appearance. Although Apple's iPhones have always been housed in metal, this revision might bring fairly significant changes. According to rumours, the smartphone's design would be more ergonomic and include rounded corners.

A USB-C connector may now be standard on all iPhone 15 variants, which is one of the most talked-about changes. According to a rumour doing the rounds, the USB-C port may have a ribbed metal casing added to it.

The volume slider and other controls may also get a significant redesign. It has been speculated that instead of using mechanical switches, Apple would use haptic sensors in place of the volume and power buttons. A multi-function button, like the one seen on the most current Apple Watch Ultra, may serve as a replacement for the mute switch.

There have been rumblings of a variety of iPhone 15 Pro colour options. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a new deep red colour in addition to the standard White and Space Black. The former Deep Purple shade will be replaced with a new Gold hue.

This material has not been validated by any official source, and is instead based on leaks and hearsay. You'll have to wait until the iPhone 15 Pro's official release to get a good look at it.