How Sidhu Moose Wala featured in new song ‘Mera Na’ months after death? Tech miracle explained

Although viewers are enjoying Sidhu Moose Wala’s latest song, a few of them are curious to know if the artist can be seen singing the song even after his death and we have the answer for that.

Reported By:Ayushmann Chawla| Edited By: Ayushmann Chawla |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

How Sidhu Moose Wala featured in new song 'Mera Na' months after death? Tech miracle explained
Sidhu Moose Wala in new song Mera Na

Sidhu Moose Wala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ is out now and within a few hours of its release, it has gained more than 7 million views on YouTube. The song is going viral on the internet and is being loved by fans of popular Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead in his Mahindra Thar last year. Although this isn’t the first song that has been released after Sidhu’s death, it is gaining special attention from his fans due to a very specific reason. In the music video, the artist can be seen singing the song. Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans believed that ‘Levels’ will be the last when he will be seen performing in a music video but ‘Mera Na’ came out as a big surprise for the rapper’s fans. Although viewers are enjoying Sidhu Moose Wala’s latest song, a few of them are curious to know if the artist can be seen singing the song even after his death and we have the answer for that. It is artificial intelligence (AI).

AI filters and tools have gained massive popularity in the last couple of years and since the launch of features like ChatGPT, AI has made it to the headlines several times. AI is a slowly becoming a common term with each passing day but it has been associated with the entertainment industry for quite a long time now and most of the people know it as deepfake. Deepfake technology has witnessed significant improvement over the years and it gained popularity when ‘Fast and Furious 7’ was completed and released after the death of actor Paul Walker. 

Deepfake is a technology that uses AI and machine learning to produce visual and audio content to deceive viewers. It masks characteristics of someone else's likeness over another media file which look like a real video. For the video of Sidhu Moose Wala’s new song ‘Mera Na’, deepfake technology has been used by Insight Keti which gives an experience of an original music video.

