Headlines

Apple iPhone 16 lineup may not include Touch ID tech: Report

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi dies at 96

'Stipulated time can't be decided': IG Garhwal Range on rescue work at Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 16 lineup may not include Touch ID tech: Report

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

Skin problems developed due to diabetes

10 health benefits of eating oranges in winter season 

7 benefits of drinking tulsi tea in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 16 lineup may not include Touch ID tech: Report

This suggests that Apple isn’t planning to bring back Touch ID as a method of authentication on the iPhone anytime soon, reports MacRumors.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple’s iPhone 16 series will not reportedly include Touch ID fingerprint authentication technology.

The information comes from an integrated circuit expert on Weibo who has a track record of revealing information regarding Apple’s plans.

In a recent post, they explained that the equipment used to manufacture chips for the iPhone’s version of Touch ID has been permanently shut down, with the only remaining units used for the third-generation iPhone SE.

This suggests that Apple isn’t planning to bring back Touch ID as a method of authentication on the iPhone anytime soon, reports MacRumors.

The report also noted that there are no credible rumours concerning the return of Apple’s fingerprint-scanning technology for the iPhone 16 series.

According to reports, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will include Face ID, replacing the only iPhone model that still uses Touch ID.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced it will support the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard on iPhones, used by most Android devices, in 2024. In a statement to 9to5Mac, the tech giant said that RCS will offer better interoperability for cross-platform messages.

“Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS,” an Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Beam laser gun of Israel? How it can strengthen Israel's air defense against Hamas?

Who is Daaji, spiritual guru who taught meditation to Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh?

This actress wanted to work in UN, took up acting after director gave her gold coins as signing amount, who is she?

Meet man was once world’s richest, lost 70 billion dollars, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Meet IITian who quit ISRO to build Rs 1300 crore company that may rival Elon Musk's Rs 12,50,000 crore giant one day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE