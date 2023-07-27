Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone has helped to save two tourists who got lost in the mountains of Italy.

During an outing in the Apennine Mountains, the hikers got lost in an area without cellphone signal, reports AppleInsider.

Luckily, they had an iPhone 14 which provided them the option to call for help via a satellite text message.

They were then rescued by the local fire department.

“In May, Apple’s Emergency SOS feature played a crucial part in the rescue of 10 hikers who got lost in Santa Paula Canyon’s ‘Last Chance’ area,” the report said.

In June, a hiker in California’s Angeles National Forest was rescued when she was able to use her iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature.

In January, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature had helped to save two women who were stranded in in Canada’s British Columbia province.

The women found that a highway was closed because of an accident while they were returning to Alberta, so they chose to take the Holmes Forest Service Road after using Google Maps to find an alternate route.

There was a wall of snow and when they tried to get through it, they got stuck.

There was no cell service there but one of them happened to have an iPhone. So they activated the SOS.

Later, the rescue team found them, pulled their vehicle out and got them turned around and back on the way.

