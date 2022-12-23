Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after Rs 28,395 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022. The flagship Apple phone is in great demand since its launch and has remained sold out on ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. The base storage model of Apple iPhone 14 Pro was especially hard to get within a couple of days. Now you may call it a Christmas miracle, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is currently available on Flipkart and that too with a huge discount.

Launched a few months ago, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a part of Apple iPhone 14 series that also comprises Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India, however the iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at Rs 1,01,505 on Flipkart after a Rs 28,395 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 1,29,900 on Flipkart but the ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 21,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 Pro down to Rs 1,08,000. In addition to this, buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This means with all offers, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be bought at Rs 1,01,505 from Flipkart. Buyers of Apple iPhone 14 Pro on Flipkart will also get SonyLIV, Zee5 and more at Re 1 along with CoinDCX Bitcoin worth Rs 251.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the company’s first ‘notchless’ phone thanks to the new Dynamic Island. It is powered by a new A16 Bionic chip. It also features a new 48MP triple camera setup. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and gets a 12MP camera at the front.