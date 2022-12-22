WhatsApp introduced new security feature, users to get 6-digit code to access account

Once you enter the 6-digit login code that you received on your primary device, you will be able to access your WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp rolled out a multi-device feature last year that allows users to access their WhatsApp account on more than one device simultaneously without their smartphone. Adding to that feature, WhatsApp recently rolled out Companion Mode in a beta update for Android users. The new feature allows you to access your WhatsApp account on another smartphone instantly. As WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform globally, accessing it on a bunch of devices can be a cause of privacy concern for many users. To address that issue, WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out a new verification option for lucky beta testers.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow you to securely login to your WhatsApp account with a 6-digit code. In simple terms, the feature is quite similar to the one time password (OTP) login where you receive a new combination of 6-digits every time you try to login. According to the screenshot shared in the report, the Meta-owned messaging platform offers multiple options to receive the 6-digit login code - to the main device via app, via message and via call.

Once you enter the 6-digit login code that you received on your primary device, you will be able to access your WhatsApp account on another device. As mentioned above, the feature is only available to a few lucky beta testers on the Android platform. WhatsApp has not officially revealed anything about the feature however it is expected that the security update will be available in the upcoming builds.