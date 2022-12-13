Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 35,399 on Flipkart after Rs 34,501 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 13 was the company’s first smartphone to feature a diagonally arranged rear camera lens and a smaller notch.

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date. The Apple iPhone 13 is the former flagship smartphone from the Cupertino based tech giant. Available as a premium option on Apple's official store, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched by the company last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, iPhone 13 witnessed great response and was among the most sold phones during the sale. The Apple iPhone 13 was the company’s first smartphone to feature a diagonally arranged rear camera lens and a smaller notch. Apple’s official store is currently selling Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 69,900 but you can get the smartphone at just Rs 35,399 from Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart after Rs 3,901 off but you can get the smartphone at Rs 35,399. On Flipkart, you can get a 10% instant discount on IDFC FIRST credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 3,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This reduces the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 62,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 27,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 35,399 on Flipkart after a Rs 34,501 discount.

Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Sony’s camera development facility



Apple iPhone 13 looks identical to the newly launched Apple iPhone 14. Both the smartphones offer almost all features, however there’s a huge gap in the pricing. That’s why buyers are choosing Apple iPhone 13 over Apple iPhone 14 due to the value it offers. Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. In terms of camera, the device features a dual 12MP camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at the front. Currently on Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 is available in 6 colour options - Starlight, Pink, Moonlight, Red, Blue and Green.