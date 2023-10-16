Headlines

Technology

Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad mini 2023 model expected to launch this week, here’s what to expect

Apple refreshed the iPad Air (with M1 chip) and 10th-generation iPad last year. “The new iPad mini should sport an A16 Bionic chip, offering a small improvement over its current A15 Bionic chip,” the report mentioned.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Apple recently updated its flagship iPhone range with the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and reports suggest that the company may announce the updated version of its iPad lineup this week. As per a report by 9to5Mac, the new Apple iPad models expected to launch this week will get top-of-the-line silicon chips and other internal upgrades.

The Apple iPad, Air, Apple iPad mini and base Apple iPad are believed to miss out significant design changes but they will likely get updated specifications. “Updates for iPad Air and iPad mini are indeed due, so the timing makes sense. This October refresh will update the tablets with newer-generation Apple Silicon chips,” the report mentioned.

The iPad Air and the iPad mini will be bumped to M2 and A16 Bionic chips, respectively, according to the report. The next-gen iPad Pros are expected to feature OLED displays for the first time.

Apple refreshed the iPad Air (with M1 chip) and 10th-generation iPad last year. “The new iPad mini should sport an A16 Bionic chip, offering a small improvement over its current A15 Bionic chip,” the report mentioned.

According to earlier reports, the new iPad mini will feature a new display controller to address the impact of the jelly scrolling issue. The base model iPad was last updated a year ago. The 10th-generation model brought a new thin bezel design, new colours and a Touch ID side button.

It is currently powered by the A14 Bionic chip. The iPad Pro lineup will stay the same. (with inputs from IANS)

