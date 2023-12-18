Apple AirPods 4 with new new design, updated case likely to debut 2024

As per the Apple analyst, the AirPods 4‌ will come with updated design and may look like a cross between the current AirPods and the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems.

Apple AirPods fourth-generation version will likely debut in 2024 and the upcoming earbuds will feature new design, updated case and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company will launch two versions of the Apple AirPods 4 that will be offered at two different price points. With the launch of upcoming AirPods, the company is aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced AirPods 2. As there’s not much difference between AirPods 2 and ‌AirPods 3‌, people often opt for the cheaper model.

As per the Apple analyst, the AirPods 4‌ will come with updated design and may look like a cross between the current AirPods and the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems. It is unclear whether the earbuds will have silicone tips but they are expected to offer better fit.

The next version, AirPods 4, will have a redesigned case with built-in speakers for Find My alerts and a USB-C charging port instead of a Lightning port. Additionally, the higher-end version of the AirPods will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which was previously only available on the AirPods Pro. This means that customers can now enjoy ANC at a more affordable price.

In a software update scheduled for next year, Apple will also add hearing aid functionality to the AirPods. This will allow them to serve as an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing alternative to traditional hearing aids. The AirPods 4 is expected to launch in 2024, possibly around September when Apple introduces new iPhone models. Alongside this, Apple is also planning to release a new version of the AirPods Max in 2024.