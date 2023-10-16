Headlines

Cauvery dispute: Kannada activists give 'Delhi chalo' call, to stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release postponed to next year, star shares reason: ‘My entire life’s earnings...’

PLW Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 295 Apprentice posts at plwindianrailways.gov.in

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry And Unlock The Best Deal On Smartphones

How 900 Indian soldiers can face brunt of Israel-Hamas war: Know why they are placed at Lebanon border

Israel-Hamas war: Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till October 18

Karan Patel slams filmmakers: 'TV ka chehera film actors se bada star hai'

Israel Hamas War: What are white phosphorus bombs that Israel is accused of using in Gaza?

Whistle-worthy moments from Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer

7 Ayurvedic herbs to control hair loss and premature greying

4 Indian brands owned by Isha Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry And Unlock The Best Deal On Smartphones

Are you looking for the best smartphones at a very affordable price? then your wait is over, discover the best offers on smartphones with great features and technology. Also buy for your close ones to give this amazing gift in this festive season.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Nowadays smartphones plays a very vital role in our daily life. We definitely can not think to live without our phones and in today's world who would not like brand new smartphones with new technologies and features in a very affordable price than ever. Do not miss out on this deal and grab the offers in a hurry.

 

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) At Rs 9.199

Get flat 40% off on this smartphone which gives you 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories and provides 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. The new Samsung Galaxy M13 also offers the 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 401 PPI with 16M colour.
This smartphone has 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and 64GB internal memory which is stretchable  up to 1TB. 

 

realme narzo N55 (Prime Blue, 6GB+128GB) At Rs12,999

 

The Realme Nazro N55 offers the fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging, and in case you are getting dry on power, the realme narzo N55 charges up the massive 5000mAh battery from 0-50% in just 29 minutes. This smartphone has  12GB Ram  made up from up to 6GB of onboard RAM and up to an additional 6GB Ram which will be able to set your work and productivity on the next level.
This Realme Nazro N55 also provides the excellent  64MP primary AI camera which allows you to capture crystalline shots. 

Redmi Note 12 (Lunar Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) At Rs11,999

This smartphone put forward the qualcomm snapdragon 685 octa core processor with 6nm TSMC and  6.67" amoled 120Hz adaptive sync display which provides the safest protection of gorilla glass. This smartphone comes up with a 50MP triple camera including ultrawide and macro which will help you to capture the most crystal clear shots. This also includes 50MP Primary sensor with the following quality of  Ultrawide,Macro ,Portrait , Panorama , Pro Mode, Night Mode , Custom Watermark, Document mode, HDR , AI scene detection, Time burst ,Google Lens, Movie Frame , Voice shutter , Short Video Mode , Time Lapse , Movie frame , Macro video , Filters , Beautify , Kaleidoscope and UI-trawide Video.

Vivo Y16 (Drizzling Gold, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) At Rs. 11,999

The smartphone comes up with a 13MP+2MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera for amazing shots. This will give you the well-founded performance with 16.55 cm HD+ LCD display and offers 4GB ram with 64GB internal memory.

 

Oppo A17 (Lake Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) At Rs. 11,499

 

This smartphone comes up with the 6.56" inch (16.66cm) HD display with radiance design and rich color. This also has the quality of  IPX4 water resistance. The smartphone provides 4 GB ram and 64 GB rom with side fingerprint sensor and dual sim slot. The smartphone has 5MP front camera with 50MP + 0.3MP rear AI dual rear camera and  long lasting 5000 mAh Battery.

 

ENG vs AFG: Ben Stokes remains sidelined as England take on Afghanistan in World Cup match today

ODI World Cup 2023: Here's India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

Meet engineer who left high-paying German job to build Rs 13260 crore multibagger company, he earned…

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; check details

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE