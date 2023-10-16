Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry And Unlock The Best Deal On Smartphones

Are you looking for the best smartphones at a very affordable price? then your wait is over, discover the best offers on smartphones with great features and technology. Also buy for your close ones to give this amazing gift in this festive season.

Nowadays smartphones plays a very vital role in our daily life. We definitely can not think to live without our phones and in today's world who would not like brand new smartphones with new technologies and features in a very affordable price than ever. Do not miss out on this deal and grab the offers in a hurry.

Get flat 40% off on this smartphone which gives you 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories and provides 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. The new Samsung Galaxy M13 also offers the 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) FHD+ LCD - infinity O Display, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 401 PPI with 16M colour.

This smartphone has 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and 64GB internal memory which is stretchable up to 1TB.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Realme Nazro N55 offers the fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging, and in case you are getting dry on power, the realme narzo N55 charges up the massive 5000mAh battery from 0-50% in just 29 minutes. This smartphone has 12GB Ram made up from up to 6GB of onboard RAM and up to an additional 6GB Ram which will be able to set your work and productivity on the next level.

This Realme Nazro N55 also provides the excellent 64MP primary AI camera which allows you to capture crystalline shots.

Buy Now on Amazon

This smartphone put forward the qualcomm snapdragon 685 octa core processor with 6nm TSMC and 6.67" amoled 120Hz adaptive sync display which provides the safest protection of gorilla glass. This smartphone comes up with a 50MP triple camera including ultrawide and macro which will help you to capture the most crystal clear shots. This also includes 50MP Primary sensor with the following quality of Ultrawide,Macro ,Portrait , Panorama , Pro Mode, Night Mode , Custom Watermark, Document mode, HDR , AI scene detection, Time burst ,Google Lens, Movie Frame , Voice shutter , Short Video Mode , Time Lapse , Movie frame , Macro video , Filters , Beautify , Kaleidoscope and UI-trawide Video.

Buy Now on Amazon

The smartphone comes up with a 13MP+2MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera for amazing shots. This will give you the well-founded performance with 16.55 cm HD+ LCD display and offers 4GB ram with 64GB internal memory.

Buy Now on Amazon

This smartphone comes up with the 6.56" inch (16.66cm) HD display with radiance design and rich color. This also has the quality of IPX4 water resistance. The smartphone provides 4 GB ram and 64 GB rom with side fingerprint sensor and dual sim slot. The smartphone has 5MP front camera with 50MP + 0.3MP rear AI dual rear camera and long lasting 5000 mAh Battery.

Buy Now on Amazon