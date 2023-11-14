Akash Ambani goes big with Jio AirFiber before competing Elon Musk’s Starlink, plans starts at just Rs 599

Mukesh Ambani has already revolutionised the way Indians access the internet and recently, the company launched the Jio AirFiber service to offer last mile connectivity to regions that are difficult to reach through physical connectivity.

Akash Amabni led Reliance Jio is planning to launch satellite based internet service in India just like Elon Musk owned Stralink. Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani recently demonstrated the JioSpaceFiber service to Indian PM Naredra Modi. As India's richest man and his son are gearing towards the launch of new services, they are constantly going big and expanding the reach of their recently launched products. Mukesh Ambani has already revolutionised the way Indians access the internet and recently, the company launched the Jio AirFiber service to offer last mile connectivity to regions that are difficult to reach through physical connectivity. Initially, the Jio AirFiber was limited to just 8 cities. However in a short span of time, the company has expanded the service to 115 cities. Jio AirFiber service is now available in cities of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh.

Jio AirFiber is like a Jio Fiber without a physical connection. Subscribers to the service will get WiFi router for ubiquitous coverage in your home or business premise, 4K smart set top box and voice-active remote.

Jio AirFiber users get free access to the leading OTT apps. Users can also utilize this subscription and use the apps across any device of their choice such as TV, Laptop, Mobile or Tablet. Jio AirFiber subscription price in India starts at Rs 599 and the top of the line plan with 1000 mbps speed is priced at Rs 3999. The price of most plans are similar to the Jio AirFiber.