After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

Elon Musk recently changed the name of Twitter to X along with the logo and design. The billionaire also revamped Twitter headquarters with new interiors, removing the famous blue bird. Continuing the transition, the company has now also rebranded the social media dashboard application for management, TweetDeck.

TweetDeck is now called 'XPro’ and when you visit the TweetDeck website now, you will see 'XPro' written at the top of the page while logging out. However, the URL is still "https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/"

"XPro is a convenient way to view multiple timeline columns in one easy interface," the company mentioned on the page.

Last month, the platform launched an improved version of TweetDeck and said, "In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the company introduced a new set of scoring models called ‘Group models’ for Community Notes, which identifies helpful notes, particularly in languages and regions of the world where there are new, smaller and growing groups of contributors.

On the other hand, it looks like the company is still working on ID-based verification.

App researcher Nima Owji shared a screenshot on Tuesday which showed that when someone clicks on a user's blue checkmark, a new label that reads "This account is ID verified" will display.

"Twitter (X) was working on it months ago but it seems they have resumed working on it again!," Owji said. (with inputs from IANS)