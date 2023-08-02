Headlines

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

India’s richest billionaire ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania

After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

What is alleged ‘panic button scam’ in Delhi buses, taxis? Why BJP has accused AAP of Rs 500 crore fraud

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

India’s richest billionaire ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania

After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

HomeTechnology

Technology

After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

TweetDeck is now called 'XPro’ and when you visit the TweetDeck website now, you will see 'XPro' written at the top of the page while logging out.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Elon Musk recently changed the name of Twitter to X along with the logo and design. The billionaire also revamped Twitter headquarters with new interiors, removing the famous blue bird. Continuing the transition, the company has now also rebranded the social media dashboard application for management, TweetDeck. 

TweetDeck is now called 'XPro’ and when you visit the TweetDeck website now, you will see 'XPro' written at the top of the page while logging out. However, the URL is still "https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/"

"XPro is a convenient way to view multiple timeline columns in one easy interface," the company mentioned on the page.

Last month, the platform launched an improved version of TweetDeck and said, "In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the company introduced a new set of scoring models called ‘Group models’ for Community Notes, which identifies helpful notes, particularly in languages and regions of the world where there are new, smaller and growing groups of contributors.

On the other hand, it looks like the company is still working on ID-based verification.

App researcher Nima Owji shared a screenshot on Tuesday which showed that when someone clicks on a user's blue checkmark, a new label that reads "This account is ID verified" will display.

"Twitter (X) was working on it months ago but it seems they have resumed working on it again!," Owji said. (with inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Supermoon visible in India today? Know when and how to observe stunning celestial event

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE