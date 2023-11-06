Headlines

Abhinav Dwivedi Unveils Game-Changing Startup: Revolutionizing Brand Endorsements with 'Easy Brand Endorsement Gateway'

Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal: Denying Allegations, Affirming Innocence in Mahadev Book Betting Scandal

Kota to Pittsburgh: How Ex-Wipro Chandan Saxena became back-bone of Global Credit Card Industry

Rajeev Mehta aka Praful Parekh promises double treat for fans in Khichdi 2, here’s how

Technology

Abhinav Dwivedi Unveils Game-Changing Startup: Revolutionizing Brand Endorsements with 'Easy Brand Endorsement Gateway'

Abhinav Dwivedi is a dynamic entrepreneur, well-known as the CEO of Famesroot Celebrity Management, a company he co-founded alongside Dev Mishra.

Priyanshi Lal

Nov 06, 2023

Abhinav Dwivedi is a dynamic entrepreneur, well-known as the CEO of Famesroot Celebrity Management, a company he co-founded alongside Dev Mishra. Originally hailing from Ranchi, Jharkhand, Abhinav now resides in Mumbai, India. As a visionary leader, he has steered Famesroot to become a prominent player in the celebrity management industry, overseeing the careers and endorsements of top-tier celebrities. Abhinav's journey from Ranchi to Mumbai exemplifies his entrepreneurial spirit, marked by unwavering dedication and a strong commitment to building a thriving business empire.

In addition to his remarkable achievements as an entrepreneur, Abhinav Dwivedi is also a compassionate philanthropist. He has established the Abhinav Dwivedi Foundation, an NGO dedicated to the betterment of society. Through this noble endeavor, Abhinav's foundation tirelessly works to uplift and empower those in need, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals. 

His commitment to making the world a better place goes beyond the corporate world, and the Abhinav Dwivedi Foundation stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to creating positive change and spreading kindness throughout our society.

Abhinav's upcoming entrepreneurial endeavor is poised to reshape the landscape of brand endorsements. In his latest venture, he envisions creating an "Easy Brand Endorsement Gateway" that will act as a bridge between brands and content creators, facilitating seamless collaborations. This visionary project is set to streamline the endorsement process, offering new horizons for creators and brands to forge mutually beneficial partnerships. 

Abhinav's entrepreneurial vision and innovative spirit are poised to bring about a transformative shift in the realm of brand endorsements, fostering opportunities for growth and creativity in the industry.

It's evident that Abhinav shares a deep and meaningful bond with his close friend and mentor, Dev Mishra, often referred to as a "brother from another mother." Dev Mishra has played a pivotal role in shaping Abhinav's journey and entrepreneurial success. Their strong relationship and mentorship have not only fostered professional growth but have also created a profound friendship that continues to inspire and support Abhinav as he forges his path in the business world.

