5G services launched in India: How fast will be 5G internet?

5G services are expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

How fast will be 5G internet? (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched 5G services in select cities while inaugurating the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) in Delhi. The new technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy, spectrum and network efficiency.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet services, the fifth generation or 5G is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

How fast will be 5G internet?

5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time. Internet speed on 5G could touch 10 Gbps at its peak, compared to the 100 Mbps peak of 4G. It will depend on your 5G coverage and download speeds may range from 1Gbps to 10Gbps.

Latency, the time it takes for a device to send packets of data and get a response, under 4G is between 10-100 ms (millisecond), whereas, on 5G, it is expected to be under 1 ms. A shorter latency is required for a quick response.

Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.

India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum held recently had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with an Rs 88,078 crore bid.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs 43,084 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore.

Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
