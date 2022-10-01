5G to be launched by PM Modi today: These 13 cities will get 5G internet first; Delhi on the list

5G internet to be launched today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the high-speed 5G internet in the country today. He will officially inaugurate the 5G services at India Mobile Congress 2022. India's three biggest mobile companies will perform a 5G demo before PM Modi, showing the blazing fast speed of the new generation of internet which is expected to revolutionize the world. Here's all you need to know about the 5G internet.

The three companies that will first extend the 5G services will be Reliance Jio, Vodaphone Idea and Airtel.

In the first phase of the 5G internet roll-out, 13 cities will get a new service. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

Today, four cities will get the internet. These are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. In Delhi, some areas will receive 5G speeds.

The overall rollout of the internet will take several months.

It is expected that the prices of 5G internet tariffs would be comparable to the 4G network.

Reliance, Airtel, Vodaphone Idea and the Adani group were the four major bidders for the 5G spectrum auction. They had bid Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the spectrum.

Reliance Jio claims India would be the fastest country to adopt the 5G internet. They claim to extend 5G coverage across the country by 2023.

Airtel intends to provide full coverage by 2024.

It is expected that the 5G internet will be 10 times faster than 4G internet.