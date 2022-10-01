Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

5G to be launched by PM Modi today: These 13 cities will get 5G internet first; Delhi on the list

The three companies that will first extend the 5G services will be Reliance Jio, Vodaphone Idea and Airtel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

5G to be launched by PM Modi today: These 13 cities will get 5G internet first; Delhi on the list
5G internet to be launched today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the high-speed 5G internet in the country today. He will officially inaugurate the 5G services at India Mobile Congress 2022. India's three biggest mobile companies will perform a 5G demo before PM Modi, showing the blazing fast speed of the new generation of internet which is expected to revolutionize the world. Here's all you need to know about the 5G internet.

The three companies that will first extend the 5G services will be Reliance Jio, Vodaphone Idea and Airtel.

In the first phase of the 5G internet roll-out, 13 cities will get a new service. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

Today, four cities will get the internet. These are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. In Delhi, some areas will receive 5G speeds.

The overall rollout of the internet will take several months.

It is expected that the prices of 5G internet tariffs would be comparable to the 4G network.

Reliance, Airtel, Vodaphone Idea and the Adani group were the four major bidders for the 5G spectrum auction. They had bid Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the spectrum.

Reliance Jio claims India would be the fastest country to adopt the 5G internet. They claim to extend 5G coverage across the country by 2023.

Airtel intends to provide full coverage by 2024.

It is expected that the 5G internet will be 10 times faster than 4G internet. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.