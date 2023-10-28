Watch: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite player from England ahead of IND vs ENG clash

ICC World Cup 2023: India will face England tomorrow at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

Ahead of the major clash between the hosts, India and defending champions, England, India’s star batter Virat Kohli reveals the name of his current favourite cricketer in the world.

In a video released by Star Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kohli picks this player from England to be his favourite and it was none other than Ben Stokes.

The same video also features star all-rounder Ben Stokes who praised Kohli ahead of the crucial clash coming tomorrow.

He says, “Virat is one 'the players' of our generation. His energy, his excitement, his enthusiasm, It’s great whenever you play against him. A phenomenal player, his records speak for itself.”

Meanwhile, India is on a consecutive five-match winning streak in the marquee tournament and is all set to face England tomorrow at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

It’s also a big match for Kohli specifically as he has a chance to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of scoring most hundreds (49). At the moment, Kohli has smashed 48 ODI hundreds. In India’s last match against New Zealand on 22 October, Kohli was almost there to equal Sachin’s record but Matt Henry shattered his dreams and bowled him out at 95 runs off 104 balls.

Currently India stands second in the World Cup 2023 points table, preceded by South Africa at the top position. Whereas the defending champions are currently having an unfortunate run as they stand last in the table.