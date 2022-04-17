Watch: Unbelievable 195-shot rally lasts more than 3 minutes at Korea Masters badminton tournament

A 195-shot rally took place at Korea Masters 300 badminton tournament

In a recent Korea Open badminton match, a record-breaking 195-shot rally took place, which lasted for more than 3 minutes. A video of the marathon battle has emerged online, which shows South Korea's Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Rim battle it out with China's Du Yue and Li Wen Mei.

The women's doubles match took place at the Gwangju YONEX Korea Masters and the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) media Twitter handle shared a video of the marathon rally of a staggering 195 shots being exchanged.

The video has since gone crazy viral, as it shows the immense determination from both sets of players, although it was the South Korean pair of Ha Na Baek and Yu Rim Lee who won the point to go ahead 9-7 in the third game.

Needless to say, the match was a see-saw battle that saw both sides put up a gritty performance, albeit it was the South Korean pair who emerged victorious over China’s Yue Du and Wen Mi Lei 21-18, 19-21, 21-16 in the semis.

While the match saw plenty of marathon rallies, some of which went over 50 shots, the game produced a 'record-breaking' 195-shot rally which lasted for more than 3 minutes.

Watch the 195-shot rally at Korea here:

Credit must go to both of the women's pairs for producing such an intense and entertaining battle.