Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sgarma as captain has impacted Mumbai Indians so much that it has led to a drop of nine lakh followers on their official social media account. It has experienced a massive drop from 13.2 million to 12.3 million followers on Instagram.

After appointing Hardik Pandya as the new captain for the upcoming IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) have constantly been attacked by Rohit Sharma fans on social media after the franchise removed him from captaincy. More than the excitement of Hardik Pandya’s appointment as captain, fans are finding it hard to digest the news that Rohit, who led MI to record five IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), will not continue his captaincy.

Amid MI facing a backlash with trends of ‘RIP Mumbai Indians’, ‘ShameOnMI’, and fans burning the team’s jersey, a video of Pandya has gone viral where he is seen praising MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over Mumbai Indians.

In an interview from IPL 2023, Pandya says, "there are two kinds of success you can get. One is get the best people possible from A to B which I feel MI had or have the best environment possible for you to win which has been a CSK type where no matter who players are, they find comfort there and best out of them."

“That was something more inspiring for me to not get the best players but to get the best environment,” he further said.

Barely six months ago, Hardik Pandya shared why the CSK setup inspires him more than MI.



Barely six months ago, Hardik Pandya shared why the CSK setup inspires him more than MI. He will now be captaining Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Last month, Pandya who was initially retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 was traded to Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old’s return to MI with whom he has won four IPL seasons (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) was itself a big celebration for the fans.

As per sources, Pandya had set a condition of returning to Mumbai Indians only if he is offered the captaincy role.