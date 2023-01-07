Search icon
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo cheers for his new side Al-Nassr while working out, video goes viral

Ronaldo was unable to make his much anticipated debut in Riyadh due to a two-match FA ban for smashing a young Everton fan's phone while at United.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is serving a two-match ban, cheered on his new team Al Nassr as they defeated Al Tae'e 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Ronaldo was in a VIP box as Al-Nassr won 2-0 in their first match since his arrival, but he was absent from his seat for the whole second half as he watched the game from an exercise bike in the changing rooms.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has joined the team but has not yet been legally registered because a Saudi club can only have a maximum of eight foreign players in their ranks, and Al Nassr has already met that quota. They had to eliminate one player to make room for Ronaldo, which is why his debut was delayed.

Despite not playing, Ronaldo managed to capture everyone's attention owing to a social media post from Al Nassr. The Saudi club rushed to Twitter to share a video of Ronaldo working out in the gym, in which he can be seen enjoying his new teammate Talisca's stunning goal against Al Tai in the Saudi Professional League.

Watch it here:

Al-Nassr won the game 2-0 to maintain their lead at the top of the standings. They now have 29 points from 12 matches, while Al-Shabab are in second place with a four-point lead and having played one fewer game.

Al Nassr's foreign contingent includes Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and forwards Anderson Talisca of Brazil and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon.

