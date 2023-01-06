Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez set to break strict Saudi Arabia law

Cristiano Ronaldo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo recently arrived in Saudi Arabia for a stay with Al Nassr and appears to be having a good time. On the eve of the season's opening match, the star footballer practised with his new team. However, the match was canceled due to inclement weather. When Al Nassr plays on Friday, Ronaldo will be present in the dugout (January 6).

Ronaldo is serving a two-match suspension and will be unavailable for Al Nassr's first two games. He will most likely make his debut on January 21. Ronaldo's family has also joined him in Saudi Arabia, and by living with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, he will be breaking the Saudi law.

The celebrity couple has not married. Unmarried couples are not permitted to live together in Saudi Arabia under Saudi law. However, Ronaldo is unlikely to face any consequences for breaching the law. According to a lawyer who spoke to EFE, this law will have no effect on Ronaldo and his partner.

“Although the laws of the kingdom still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have recently started to turn a blind eye and no longer prosecute anyone. Although these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime," a lawyer was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Ronaldo is said to have signed a contract with Al Nassr worth more than 200 million euros. He will be at the club for the next 2.5 years. The 37-year-old made an emotional return to Manchester United in 2021 and was expected to stay there for a long time.

However, Ronaldo's return to his previous club was a flop, and the two sides parted ways on a bad note. Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr saw him dethrone Kylian Mbappe and reclaim the title of highest-paid footballer. Mbappe is now ranked second.

