Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

CWG 2022: Watch Chirag Shetty give glimpse of Indian contingent during opening ceremony

Chirag Shetty shared a video about the players walking during the opening ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

CWG 2022: Watch Chirag Shetty give glimpse of Indian contingent during opening ceremony
Chirag Shetty at CWG 2022

The 22nd Commonwealth Games kicked off in spectacular fashion with a stunning opening ceremony that took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: Where to watch CWG on TV in India, timing, live streaming and all you need to know

Some prominent names in the squad besides Olympic medallists were PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal.

While photos emerged of the Indian contingent, badminton ace Chirag Shetty shared a video about the players walking during the opening ceremony. 

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 (@bai_media)

Talking about the Indian side, 215 athletes will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

(Inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 405 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.