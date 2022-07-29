CWG 2022: Watch Chirag Shetty give glimpse of Indian contingent during opening ceremony

Chirag Shetty at CWG 2022

The 22nd Commonwealth Games kicked off in spectacular fashion with a stunning opening ceremony that took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: Where to watch CWG on TV in India, timing, live streaming and all you need to know

Some prominent names in the squad besides Olympic medallists were PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal.

While photos emerged of the Indian contingent, badminton ace Chirag Shetty shared a video about the players walking during the opening ceremony.

WATCH:

Talking about the Indian side, 215 athletes will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

(Inputs from ANI)