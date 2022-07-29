Commonwealth Games 2022: Where to watch CWG on TV in India, timing, live streaming and all you need to know

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 is done with Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh had led the Indian contingent.

Now the games are all set to take place across 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region. Of these seven of them will be located in the city of Birmingham.

Athletes and players from a total of 72 countries will be part of the event that will close on August 8. A total of 280 events in 20 sports is set to take place at Birmingham in 2022.

Talking about the Indian contingent, 215 athletes will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Prominent names besides PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh are Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal.

Medal contender Neeraj Chopra, who was the designated flag bearer for India in the opening ceremony, will not be part of the Games. He suffered an injury during the World Athletics Championships, where he won the silver medal and had to pull out of CWG 2022.

Here is all you need to know about the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India:

When does Commonwealth Games 2022 start and end?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 starts on July 28 and ends on August 8.

What time do the events of the Commonwealth Games 2022 start and end?

The events start at 9 AM Local Time and will go on till 10 PM Local Time. Due to the time difference, the events will start in India at 1:30 PM IST and go on till the early hours of the next day 2:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Commonwealth Games 2022 events in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will broadcast CWG 2022 India and you can watch events. The Games can be seen on Sony TEN 1 SD/HD, Sony TEN 2 SD/HD, Sony TEN 3 SD/HD, Sony TEN 4 SD/HD and Sony SIX SD/HD. Fans can also watch the events live on Doordarshan as DD Sports will broadcast the events live daily.

How to stream Commonwealth Games 2022 events online in India?

Commonwealth Games 2022 will be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.